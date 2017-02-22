Food Lion Feeds Partners with Customers and Vendors to Nourish Local Families

By Natalie Taylor

Food Lion has partnered with its MVP customers and vendors to help solve hunger while offering customers the opportunity to save on their groceries through its Food Lion Feeds "One Meal at a Time" campaign, today through March 7.

When customers use their MVP card and purchase five participating items, they will save $1 instantly while triggering a donation of 11 meals* to Feeding America and their local food bank, helping to feed their neighbors in need.

Food Lion Feeds aims to provide more than 3 million meals* through the "One Meal at a Time" campaign in partnership with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief charity, and its network of 30 local food banks in Food Lion's operating area. Feeding America and local food banks within Food Lion's market will benefit from the campaign.

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion is working to create a better tomorrow by uniting with customers and partners to help eliminate the difficult choices many families are forced to make when they are struggling with hunger. Working toward its commitment to provide 500 million meals by the end of 2020, Food Lion Feeds has already donated more than 250 million meals through in-store campaigns, its food rescue program and local donations and volunteerism.

*$1 helps to provide 11 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. Food Lion guarantees a minimum donation of $300,000 (monetary equivalent of 3.3 million meals) from February 22 – March 7, 2017. Meal claim valid as of July 1, 2016.