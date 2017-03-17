Food Lion Feeds Partners with Local Meals on Wheels

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Food Lion Feeds partnered with local Meals on Wheels agencies during the 15th Annual March for Meals campaign to help feed seniors fighting hunger in several different regions across the grocer's 10-state operating area. During the effort, Food Lion associates partnered with local Meals on Wheels affiliate agencies to deliver nutritious meals to nearly 2,000 seniors who rely on this vital safety net to remain healthy and independent in their own homes. The grocer will also make a $1,500 donation to each organization through the grocer's hunger relief initiative, Food Lion Feeds, to help each agency in their mission to feed seniors in need, in addition to food donations and other contributions.

"Meals on Wheels is a wonderful program that brings meals to seniors in their own homes, and we are proud to partner with local affiliates during the organization's annual March for Meals event," say Christy Phillips-Brown, director of external communications and community relations at Food Lion. "Food Lion is committed to fighting hunger across our 10-state footprint to make sure no one has to choose between dinner and rent or gas and groceries. We appreciate all that our partner organizations do every day to help feed our neighbors in need, and we look forward to joining with these great organizations to help end senior hunger in communities across our network this week."

Local Meals on Wheels affiliates that Food Lion Feeds partnered with this week include:

March 14 – Richmond, Va. – FeedMore Meals on Wheels

Food Lion Feeds partnered with FeedMore's Meals on Wheel program to provide as many as 1,000 meals to 850 homebound seniors and disabled neighbors battling hunger in the greater Richmond area. Local Food Lion associates donated shelf stable products for Meals on Wheels emergency boxes and partner with the organization to deliver the meals and boxes to homebound neighbors. Food Lion Feeds will also make a $1,500 donation to the organization to help them continue their mission to feed seniors fighting hunger.

March 15 – Fayetteville, N.C. – Cumberland County Council on Older Adults

Food Lion Feeds partnered with the Cumberland County Council on Older Adults Meals on Wheels program to provide meals to nearly 400 seniors fighting hunger in Cumberland County. Local Food Lion associates will donate fresh fruit and partner with the organization to deliver the meals and fruit. Food Lion Feeds will also make a $1,500 donation to the organization to help them continue their mission to feed seniors fighting hunger.

March 16 – Charlottesville, Va. – Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville/Albemarle

Food Lion Feeds partnered with Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville/Albemarle to provide meals to 250 seniors battling hunger in the greater Charlottesville area. Local Food Lion associates will donate fresh fruit, pack meals and then partner with Meals on Wheels to make the deliveries. Food Lion Feeds also made a $1,500 donation to the organization to help them continue their mission to feed seniors fighting hunger.

March 16 – Columbia, S.C. – Senior Resources

Food Lion Feeds partnered with Senior Resources, Inc. to provide meals to 300 seniors battling hunger in the greater Midlands area. Local Food Lion associates partner with the organization to make the deliveries.

Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has made a commitment to provide 500 million meals to individuals and families in need by the end of 2020. Since the launch of Food Lion Feeds in 2014, the grocer has donated more than 280 million meals through in-store campaigns, in-store food rescue programs and associate volunteerism.