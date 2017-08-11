Food Lion Launches Extra Credit Promotion

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Now through Aug. 29, Food Lion is offering customers the opportunity to win a $100 gift card when they purchase five or more participating products in one transaction during its "Extra Credit" in-store promotion.

To qualify for a chance to win one of the 5,000 gift cards, customers must:

1. Purchase five participating items using their MVP card

2. Receive a game code at the register via a coupon printed at point of purchase

3. Visit www.foodlion.com/extracredit to enter that code

4. Find out instantly if they're a winner

Customers can enter to win up to three times per day during the promotion period, but must do so in separate transactions or via the free, no purchase method of entry. A list of participating items can be found at www.foodlion.com/extracredit as well as an in-store shopping list.