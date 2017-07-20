Food Lion Launches Grocery Giveaway

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Now through Aug. 1, Food Lion is giving one customer at every store, every day, the chance to win up to $100 in free groceries during the grocer’s “Grocery Giveaway” promotion.

More than 14,000 winning customers will enjoy immediate savings of up to $100 at checkout, not to exceed their grocery bill, through this “pay it forward” program.

To enter, customers need to purchase a combination of any five participating items in one transaction and scan their MVP card at checkout. Participating items are clearly tagged on store shelves and can also be found at www.foodlion.com/grocerygiveaway.

The promotion is running at all participating Food Lion stores.