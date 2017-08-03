Food Lion Launches Mobile App

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Food Lion launched a mobile app to make grocery shopping easier for customers across its 10-state footprint.

Shoppers can explore new ways to save with each feature, from the digital MVP card to digitized weekly ads. The Food Lion app also includes a new recipe finder and digital shopping lists. Customers can also load coupons to their MVP card. In an average month, Food Lion offers more than $250 worth of MVP Load to Card Coupons available through the mobile app.

"With the launch of the Food Lion Mobile App, we strive to make it easy to shop while making it even easier to save," said Deborah Sabo, VP of marketing at Food Lion. "This convenient tool is packed with features to make customers' lives easier, including the ability to tell a shopper the exact aisle where products on their shopping list are located."

Features of the new app include: