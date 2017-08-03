Food Lion Launches Mobile App
Food Lion launched a mobile app to make grocery shopping easier for customers across its 10-state footprint.
Shoppers can explore new ways to save with each feature, from the digital MVP card to digitized weekly ads. The Food Lion app also includes a new recipe finder and digital shopping lists. Customers can also load coupons to their MVP card. In an average month, Food Lion offers more than $250 worth of MVP Load to Card Coupons available through the mobile app.
"With the launch of the Food Lion Mobile App, we strive to make it easy to shop while making it even easier to save," said Deborah Sabo, VP of marketing at Food Lion. "This convenient tool is packed with features to make customers' lives easier, including the ability to tell a shopper the exact aisle where products on their shopping list are located."
Features of the new app include:
- Digital MVP Card - Cashiers can scan a customer's MVP card directly from their smartphone screen, ensuring it's always on hand at check-out.
- Weekly Ads - Customers can easily access Food Lion's weekly ad.
- Coupons - Shoppers have the ability to search, sort and load digital coupons to their MVP card.
- Shopping List - Customers can populate shopping lists by scanning items at home, browsing the weekly ad, coupons and recipes, and even view items by aisle in their preferred store.
- Recipe Finder - Meal planning is made simple by scanning barcodes or searching for recipes based on ingredients on hand. Customers can also add ingredients to shopping lists and save favorites for later.
- My Wallet - Keep track of savings to date and coupons loaded to the MVP card all in one place.