Food Lion Names Wendy Thompson 2016 Store Manager of the Year

By Craig Levitt

Food Lion has named Wendy Thompson its 2016 Ralph W. Ketner Store Manager of the Year. Thompson, who serves as the store manager of the Food Lion located at 2710 Roberts Ave. in Lumberton, N.C., was selected from a group of more than 1,000 store managers across the company. The grocer's Store Manager of the Year Award was renamed this year in honor of Ralph W. Ketner, Food Lion's co-founder, who passed away in May 2016.

"It is such an honor to receive this award and be able to bring it home to my store and my region," said Wendy Thompson. "2016 was an extraordinary year for my team and my peers. They endured and persevered through life-changing moments and came out better than ever. They make me a better person each and every day, and this award is for them."

Thompson was honored at the annual event on Feb. 16, 2017, at Food Lion’s headquarters in Salisbury, N.C., which was attended by her family and colleagues, along with Food Lion associates and leaders from across the company.

"The annual Store Manager of the Year event is one of my favorite days of the year, and I can't think of a better way to honor Mr. Ketner than naming this prestigious award after him," said Meg Ham, president of Food Lion. "Our store managers bring to life our brand, our strategy and everything we do for our customers. Wendy does a tremendous job leading her team of associates and serving the community every day, especially during the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew. Whether it was her customers or her own store associates, Wendy was there for her associates and neighbors during this difficult time. We're so proud Wendy is a member of our Food Lion family, and we thank her for everything she does each and every day."

Thompson, who is also Food Lion's 2016 Southern Division winner, has been a Food Lion associate for 22 years, including the last 14 years as a store manager.

To honor Thompson and her exemplary community service, the company will donate $1,000 to Robeson House, Inc. and $1,000 to Borderbelt AIDS Resource Team, the two local feeding agencies that her store partners with throughout the year for food donations and other associate volunteer projects.

In addition to Thompson being selected as Food Lion’s Store Manager of the Year, four store managers were recognized for exceptional leadership. The 2016 Division Store Manager Excellence Award recipients include:

Jeff Estes, Store Manager at 1088 Brawley School Rd. in Mooresville, N.C.

Leslie Johnson, Store Manager at 5279 Roxboro Rd. in Durham, N.C.

Brandon Phillips, Store Manager at 1526 North Bridge St. in Elkin, N.C.

Matthew Webber, Store Manager at 78 Worchester Dr. in Falling Waters, W. Va.

Food Lion will also donate $1,000 to each of the feeding agencies served by these stores in honor of the division winners.

Food Lion’s Ralph W. Ketner Store Manager Excellence Awards recognize and honor exceptional store managers who enrich the lives of Food Lion's customers, associates and the communities we serve, successfully lead our business, and support and inspire others.