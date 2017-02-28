Food Lion to Remodel Stores in Greater Greensboro, N.C. Market

By Craig Levitt

Consistent with the grocer's "Easy, Fresh and Affordable... You Can Count on Food Lion Every Day!" strategy, Food Lion will remodel 93 stores in the greater Greensboro, N.C., market in 2017. In an effort to make shopping easier and more affordable for its customers, the company will make a $178 million investment in its stores. This includes remodeling the stores, additional price investments throughout the year and investments in associates and the community through Food Lion Feeds. A complete list of greater Greensboro-area stores is available at http://bit.ly/2lMcMV6.

"We're proud to have been a part of the greater Greensboro community since 1968, and are excited to bring our newest format to this market," said Food Lion President Meg Ham. "We look forward to making significant investments in our stores, our customers, our associates and our communities to offer a new grocery shopping experience. We want to ensure our customers can easily find fresh, quality products to nourish their families at affordable prices every day, delivered with caring, friendly service every time they shop."

Since Food Lion launched its "Easy, Fresh and Affordable...You Can Count on Food Lion Every Day!" strategy, the grocer has brought enhancements to its Greensboro stores including product expansion, new registers, price investments and enhanced service. When the remodels are complete, among the key benefits customers will be able to take advantage of include:

Fresh, new stores designed to be easier to navigate and shop so customers can get in and out of the store quickly.

Expanded variety and assortment that is relevant to our customers in each store, such as more local products, natural and organic selections and healthier snack options.

Greensboro is the fifth market to be remodeled and the stores are expected to be completed on a rolling basis between March and August 2017. Food Lion will continue to launch enhancements across its more than 1,000 stores in 2017, as well as remodel additional markets over time. The company has previously completed 142 stores in greater Charlotte, N.C., in 2016, 162 stores in the greater Raleigh, N.C., area in 2015, along with 76 stores in the greater Wilmington, N.C., and Greenville, N.C., markets in 2014.