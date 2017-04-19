Food and Beverage Company Health Initiatives Reached Over 11 Million Americans in 2016

By Rebekah Marcarelli

The Healthy Weight Commitment Foundation (HWCF) released new data showing the eleven food and beverage companies participating in the Commitment to Healthy Communities (CHC) program invested more than $30 million in community-based health and wellness initiatives that reached more than 11 million Americans in 2016. The CHC data was reviewed and confirmed by the City University of New York School of Public Health (CUNY).

"Food and beverage companies have a strong commitment to providing consumers with the products, tools and information they need to achieve a healthy diet and active lifestyle," says Becky Johnson, executive director of the Healthy Weight Commitment Foundation. "These year-one results are an impressive start, and will be used by CHC and its member companies to expand the effectiveness of their investment in a healthier future."

The 2016 data captures the scope and impact of health and wellness programs developed by CHC's participating companies. The report's executive summary shows:

11 food and beverage companies delivered 38 community-based health and wellness programs in 2016.

Participating companies spent more than $30 million on community-based health and wellness programs in 2016.

Those 38 programs reached 11.2 million Americans with tools and information to help them achieve a healthy diet and active lifestyle.

34,700 schools across America were reached with health & wellness tools and materials.

Participating company employees conducted more than 50,000 volunteer hours.

Participating companies donated 420 million total servings of food to local communities.

The health and wellness programs facilitated 1.6 million hours of physical activity.

"CHC is harnessing the collective strengths of the public and private sectors to develop a roadmap for addressing obesity and helping children and adults achieve a healthy and active lifestyle," Johnson says.