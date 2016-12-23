Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Aims to Open 20 More Stores in 2017

By Lindsey Wojcik

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market has reported its growth and development for 2016, and plans for 2017.

Since its 2014 inception, Fresh Thyme Farmers Market has opened 48 stores throughout the Midwest, with 20 new stores and over 2,000 new hires in 2016 alone. Stores can be found across ten states in the Midwest including Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio with plans to have opened 70 stores by the end of 2017.

“Seeing a significant change in the ever-evolving food retail industry this past year, Fresh Thyme is proud of the service we provide our customers and we look forward to continuously improving their shopping experience for years to come,” says Chris Sherrell, chief executive officer of Fresh Thyme Farmers Market. “In addition to our continued and rapid store expansion in the Midwest this year, we also worked to create an enhanced shopping experience through the addition of our private label line and the launch of our MyThyme application.”

In February, Fresh Thyme introduced its private label line to consumers with items considered to be a premium quality at valued cost for the budgeted consumer. Fresh Thyme currently boasts over 800 private label products, and aims to introduce new categories in 2017 including wine and beer, pet, kids, bath, body and essential oils, and dairy. The brand takes a very purposeful approach to cleaner living, keeping products free from over 100 ingredients typically found in like products.

Gaining visibility elsewhere as well, the Fresh Thyme private label line was awarded a Gold in the New Brand category and two Silvers in the New Brand and Frozen categories at the Vertex Awards, the only global competition devoted exclusively to the art of Private Brand package design.

This past November, Fresh Thyme launched its MyThyme mobile application designed to amplify the customer shopping experience and provide unique customer offerings through rewards, a shopping list feature, digital receipts and personalized coupons. Customers can download the MyThyme application from Google Play or Apple App store for free.

Fresh Thyme is passionate about connecting with the local community, from stocking local products and produce, to hiring local residents. The company has launched community cultivation initiatives, identifying local organizations, schools and non-profit groups and providing them with support through in-kind donations and fundraising events.

On a corporate level, the brand supported Mission 22, an organization that raises awareness for veteran suicide, through its second annual golf classic, donating more than $175,000 to the organization. In addition, Fresh Thyme partnered with Vitamin Angels for the second year in a row, a nonprofit working to end malnutrition by distributing vitamins and minerals to children and mothers in need.

Customers are invited to round up their purchase at the register or shop participating products and Fresh Thyme vitamins. In the first few weeks of the Round Up At the Registers initiative this December, Fresh Thyme raised over $80,000 and has helped over 360,000 children via this initiative overall since 2015.

Fresh Thyme’s rapid expansion this past year isn’t slowing down. With more than 20 projected openings in 2017—including new locations in Waite Park, Minn., Kenosha and Green Bay, Wis., and Bloomington and River Forest, Ill. Fresh Thyme anticipates continued growth and success by providing communities with a fresh option for high-quality, value-priced, healthy offerings.