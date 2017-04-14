Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Commits To 100 Percent Cage-Free Eggs

By Natalie Taylor

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, a Midwest specialty retailer focused on healthy and organic products and groceries, has committed to transition to a 100 percent cage-free egg supply chain by 2022. This step represents a commitment to improving the company’s food supply chain while maintaining the affordable prices that customers have grown to expect.

“Our customers and associates count on Fresh Thyme to deliver on affordability and quality, while at the same time offering transparency into how their food is grown and raised,” says Simon Cutts, director of grocery, Fresh Thyme. “We’re committing to transition our egg supply over to cage-free simply because it is the right thing to do.”

Highlights of the brand’s cage free goal include:

Transition to a 100 percent cage-free egg supply chain, based on affordability, available supply and customer demand by 2022.

Challenge suppliers to use selective breeding practices, innovation and best management practices to improve the health and welfare of the laying hens.

Require 100 percent of egg suppliers to be certified and fully compliant with United Egg Producers (UEP) Animal Husbandry Guidelines or an equivalent standard, and to monitor compliance annually through a third party.

Since its inception in 2014, Fresh Thyme has offered customers the option of cage-free eggs in its stores. Fresh Thyme will continue to work alongside farmers as it moves toward a cage-free egg supply chain by 2022 and will continue to collaborate with their suppliers to improve animal welfare conditions and affordability.