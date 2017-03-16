FreshDirect Expands to Washington, D.C.

By Natalie Taylor

FreshDirect, a northeast online fresh food retailer, has expanded its service to the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. FreshDirect will start delivering farm-fresh produce, high-quality meat, seafood, dairy, prepared meals and grocery and household staples to the doors of residents living in D.C., Arlington and McLean, Virginia and Bethesda, Maryland beginning April 5th, 2017.

FreshDirect currently delivers to customers in five states, including the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas. The company sources directly from an extensive network of farms, fisheries and suppliers, many of which are located in the Northeast.

The launch will expand service to Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., offering more than 12,000 high-quality products and giving D.C.-area residents the chance to try fresh items such as jumbo blueberries, source-identified organic chicken, and over 30 premium grass-fed beef items. Additionally, FreshDirect will also provide D.C customers with specialty items, such as Roberta's pizza from Brooklyn, Boar's Head deli meats and wild-caught albacore tuna from the company's extensive private brand collection, JUST FreshDirect.

A wide variety of prepared meals and no-subscription meal kits will also be part of the offering. In addition to home delivery, FreshDirect also feeds D.C.'s busy workforce with an At The Office service, which includes chef-prepared breakfasts, luncheon platters perfect for business meetings, catering services for events and popular brands of snacks, beverages, and pantry items.

"FreshDirect is a highly passionate food company that has spent the past 15 years sourcing, procuring and making the freshest food and developing extensive relationships with our farmers, fishermen and suppliers," says CEO and co-founder, Jason Ackerman. "D.C. cares deeply about great-tasting food, with residents that are health-conscious foodies with extremely busy schedules in need of a better, more convenient way to get food. We're confident D.C. customers will taste the difference in our food as well as love the convenience of skipping the store. We are excited to expand our geographic footprint and look forward to being part of the D.C. metropolitan area."