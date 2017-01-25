Fresno Food Expo Expands Exhibitor Platform

By Craig Levitt

The seventh annual Fresno Food Expo will include expanded exhibitor and buyer platforms aimed at building greater opportunities for Central California food and beverage companies to connect and do business with retail and foodservice buyers. These efforts will continue to forge a path that will bring together the region’s food industry leaders to demonstrate, and bring recognition to, the depth and strength the region carries in the global food industry. Nearly 50% of the Expo show floor is already filled with returning exhibitors with more than 150 exhibitors and 950 key pre-qualified domestic and international buyers expected to participate.

Kicking-off in the spring as part of an expanded exhibitor platform, the Expo will host an exclusive exhibitor gathering that will invite all Central California food and beverage companies who have participated, or plan to participate in the Expo, to share in the value of a nationally-recognized business seminar. This first-time event will feature a keynote speaker that will address the needs of businesses throughout the region including topics such as professional leadership, training and motivation. Furthermore, the Expo will continue to include educational training opportunities for current exhibitors throughout the year on varying topics.

Through the Expo’s own awards programs, the region’s innovation will continue to be celebrated and recognized through the New Product Awards presented by Baker Peterson Franklin CPA, which has debuted over 160 new products from Valley-based companies since the showcase began in 2013. Most recent awards include the 2016 winners, Aubrey’s Jerky, made with real beef heart, who took home first place Buyer’s Choice Award category, and ARO Gourmet Pistachio’s, made with Himalayan Pink Salt, who took home the People’s Choice Award.

Also returning to the Expo will be the Fred Ruiz Entrepreneurial Award. Named in honor of Fred Ruiz, founder of Ruiz Food Products, this award recognizes companies who have the same vision and qualities that took Ruiz Foods from a small, family start-up to the largest frozen Mexican food manufacturer in the United States. Lanna Coffee Co., a Fresno-based coffee company who sources its beans from Thailand to support economic stability in the villages where the beans are grown, was named the 2016 winner.

These award-winning exhibitors who represent some of the very best food and beverage companies in the nation, in addition to innovative, start-up companies that utilize the Fresno Food Expo platform to launch their businesses, continue to draw in buyers from around the world. Buyer participation is now five times more than the original participation number when the Expo began in 2011 – with the 2016 Fresno Food Expo drawing in over 900 local, national and international buyers, 77% of which had decision-making authority. Major retailers attending the show include ALDI, Costco Wholesale, Grocery Outlet, Safeway, Save Mart Supermarkets, Vallarta Supermarkets, Walmart and Whole Foods Market, along with international buyers hosted by the Center for International Trade Development, State Center Community College District as part of an organized buying mission tied to the regional food show.

As part of an effort to continue drawing in these types of decision-making buyers, the Expo touts an expanded buyer platform and will be bringing in a buyer-focused keynote speaker on July 26, the day prior to the tradeshow, who will discuss topics relevant to the retail, foodservice and distributor buying channels – another first-time initiative announced as part of this year’s event.

This year’s Buyer Agenda also includes exhibitor-hosted site tours and the Expo’s opening reception, Pairings, which offers an exclusive opportunity to make meaningful connections with our region’s leading food producers and attending buyers, complete with live cooking stations that will put a spotlight on the region’s most celebrated chefs.

“Now in its seventh year, the Fresno Food Expo has helped elevate public perception of the award-winning Central California food region and put a spotlight on our diverse food industry companies who have been recognized by their peers on state, national and international platforms,” said David Nalchajian, General Manager of the Fresno Food Expo. “To further support and create new pathways for our region’s food industry companies to become recognized leaders and innovators within the food industry, the Expo is excited to launch, and further develop a year-round network that fosters business growth opportunities for companies both big and small.”

In order to further highlight the award-winning region and tell the story behind the region’s food companies, the Expo will begin hosting its own blog and develop a voice representative of Central California’s thriving food industry.

A collaborative group of top food industry leaders will continue to lead the Fresno Food Expo as a Board of Directors serving in various advisory capacities including Chairwoman of the Board Ashley Swearengin, President & CEO of the Central Valley Community Foundation; Vice Chairwoman of the Board, Agnes Saghatelian, President of Valley Lahvosh Baking Company; Board Secretary, Vincent Ricchiuti, Director of Operations for Enzo Olive Oil Company; Board Treasurer, Denver Schutz, Technical Services Manager of Gerawan Farming; Mark Ford, President of JD Food; Mike Grazier, President of Busseto Foods; Helen Chavez-Hansen, Owner and President of La Tapatia Tortilleria, Inc.; Jimmy Maxey, Chairman of Certified Meat Products; Chuck Nichols, President of Nichols Farms; Rod Noll, Vice President of the Western Region for US Cold Storage; Justin Parnagian, Sales Director for Fowler Packing Company; Fred Ruiz, Co-Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Ruiz Foods; and Bill Smittcamp, President & CEO of Wawona Frozen Foods.

The tradeshow portion of the Expo will take place during the day on Thursday, July 27, followed by the public celebration, Expolicious, filled with sampling and discovery taking place that evening. Registration forms and additional information for exhibitors and buyers are available at www.FresnoFoodExpo.com. Exhibitors can take advantage of early bird discounts, a 30% savings available through February 1, with tickets for Expolicious going on sale in May.