GFCO Reveals Newly Certified Gluten-Free Products

By Rebekah Marcarelli

The Gluten Intolerance Group (GIG) revealed the May certifications of its Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO) program. Gourmet oats, specialty yogurts and a variety of snacks received certification, as well as one manufacturing facility. The market demand for gluten-free goods has continued to grow with more and more manufacturers creating a variety of food products for consumers who live a gluten-free lifestyle, company officials say.

The following is the list of gluten-free products certified by GFCO in May:

·Rawxies—Banana Nut Bread (bar), Chili Lime, Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Cranberry Pecan, Curry Chipotle, Lemon Poppy Seed, Mint Chocolate Chip (bar), Smoked Paprika Crunch

·You Are Loved Foods—Chocolate Almond Bites, Chocolate Cupcakes, Chocolate Fudge Truffles, Cinnamon Love ‘Ola, Ghost Pepper Spice Love ‘Ola, Maple Pecan Love ‘Ola, WeLuvYa Sweet

·La Ronda Emirates—Chocodate Classic Assorted, Chocodate Classic Coconut, Chocodate Classic Dark and Chocodate Classic Milk, Chocodate Exclusive Assorted, Chocodate Exclusive Coconut, Chocodate Exclusive Dark, Chocodate Exclusive Milk

·Mountain Muesli—Mountain Muesli Cashew Berry, Mountain Muesli Chocolate Almond, Mountain Muesli Chocolate Blueberry Walnut

·Morinaga Nutritional Foods —Alove Aloe Vera Yogurt-Aloe Flavor, Alove Aloe Vera Yogurt-Blueberry Flavor, Alove Aloe Vera Yogurt-Strawberry Flavor

·Dave’s Gourmet —Overnight Oats By Dave’s Naturals Apple Nut Oatmeal with Chia Seeds, Overnight Oats By Dave’s Naturals Blueberry Vanilla Almond Oatmeal With Chia Seeds, Overnight Oats By Dave’s Naturals Cinnamon Raisin Oatmeal With Chia Seeds, Overnight Oats By Dave’s Naturals Mixed Berry Oatmeal With Chia Seeds

·E&C’s Snacks —Heavenly Hunk Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Heavenly Hunk White Chocolate Chip Cranberry

·Humbly Hemp —Berry Vanilla Snack Bar, Cinnamon Date Snack Bar, Cocoa + Sea Salt Snack Bar

·The Warrell Corporation—New GFCO compliant manufacturing facility

Products certified by GFCO carry the GF logo—an easily identified certification seal that provides consumer assurance that the product meets the strictest gluten-free standards. GFCO certifies both that a company’s processes and facilities meet GFCO’s standards and also that the products produced meet a standard of 10 ppm-or-less gluten.