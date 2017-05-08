GIANT/MARTIN’S Donate More Than $25 Million In 2016

By Natalie Taylor

GIANT Food Stores and MARTIN’S Food Markets have announced that their 2016 charitable donations totaled more than $25 million in cash and product contributions. These donations, from customers, associates, corporate support and vendors, supported efforts to fight hunger, help kids and build healthier communities

“As part of being a responsible retailer, we’re committed to doing everything we can to give back and help our neighbors in need,” says Tom Lenkevich, GIANT/MARTIN’S president. “In fact, over the past five years, along with our customers, associates and vendors, we have proudly given back nearly $130 million to provide hunger relief, improve the quality of life for children and support local organizations in all of the communities we serve.”

Hunger Relief

Supporting efforts to fight hunger is a major focus of GIANT/MARTIN’S community giving efforts. In 2016, donations to regional food banks and local pantries totaled nearly $12 million. Of the total hunger-related donations, safe consumable food donations such as frozen meat and bakery items are also donated. With its Meat the Needs program, GIANT/MARTIN’S freezes wholesome meat that would otherwise go unsold and donates it to regional food bank partners. More than 5.8 million pounds of meat were provided to support those in need last year.

Helping Kids

Customers, associates and vendor partners supported local Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals and the state-of-the-art medical care, life-saving research and preventative education these facilities provide. A total of $3.2 million was raised in 2016. In the past 20 years, GIANT/MARTIN’S and its customers, associates and vendors have donated more than $40 million to local CMN Hospitals, making them together one of the top 10 fundraisers in the country for CMN.

“GIANT/MARTIN’S celebrated its 20th year of fundraising with us and what a year it was,” says John Lauck, president and CEO, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. “We are grateful for GIANT/MARTIN’S level of commitment to supporting children’s hospitals in its communities and raising $3.2 million last year. This brings their total to $40 million in contributions for sick and injured kids. It is partners like this that allow us to provide more valuable resources to our hospitals.”

Through its A+ School Rewards program, GIANT/MARTIN’S is also helping kids in education. More than 2,000 public and private schools received $3 million during the 2015-16 school year to support a variety of educational needs. Since A+ School Rewards launched in 2005, more than $25 million has been donated to local schools.

Supporting Communities

GIANT/MARTIN’S also committed more than $7.3 million in contributions to strengthen local community groups and various nonprofit organizations throughout its local neighborhoods, impacting tens of thousands of individuals and families. Recipient organizations have included the United Way, YMCAs and others that strive to build healthier communities, including groups committed to hunger relief and the well-being of children. Also included in these contributions is $623,000 to The United Service Organizations (USO), a nonprofit organization that provides programs and services to soldiers and their families.