GIANT/MARTIN’S Raises Money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

By Lindsey Wojcik

This holiday season, customers and associates at GIANT Food Stores and MARTIN’S Food Markets donated $656,349 through its annual Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Candles for Kids in-store campaign.

“For 20 years, we have been proud to partner with our customers, associates and vendors to raise more than $41 million for local CMN Hospitals,” says Tom Lenkevich, GIANT/MARTIN’S president. “Combined with our CMN paper balloon campaign, our generous customers and associates donated more than $1.2 million at the checkout this year to support CMN in providing healthier futures for children in our local communities.”

GIANT/MARTIN’S is one of the top 10 fundraisers in the country for CMN, say company officials. In addition to the annual in-store campaigns during the summer and at the holidays, associates also regularly volunteer at CMN Hospital events, including radio and television telethons.

"We are thrilled that GIANT/MARTIN’S increased their fundraising during the annual Candle Campaign by four percent this year," says John Lauck, president and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "Through GIANT/MARTIN’S dedication and generosity to the cause, their employees and customers are saving kids' lives. Thank you for making a tremendous impact on kids this holiday season by funding vital treatments, research, equipment and charity care each year."

CMN Hospitals, the alliance of premier hospitals for children, is a non-profit organization dedicated to saving and improving the lives of children by raising funds for children’s hospitals across North America. The following CMN Hospitals in GIANT/MARTIN’S communities benefited from the Candles for Kids campaign: Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital, The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, The Janet Weis Children’s Hospital at Geisinger, Children’s National Medical Center, University of Virginia Children's Hospital, Pittsburgh Children's Hospital, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, and Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.