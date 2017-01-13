GMDC Appoints 11 Members to its 2017 Board of Directors

Global Market Development Center (GMDC) has announced its 2017 board of directors—which is comprised of visionary industry leaders who advance the association’s mission to inspire trading partners to connect, collaborate and create innovative growth in the general merchandise and health beauty wellness industries.

“As our organization continues to engage on the leading-edge of a constantly transforming and disrupted marketplace, we are pleased to have industry leaders and experts who are positioning GMDC for future innovation – driving consumer insights and strategic merchandising while delivering profitable change as a result,” said Patrick Spear, president and CEO. “This will be a big and exciting year for GMDC and our constituents as we face industry challenges head-on to enable our members’ success.”

The newly appointed directors include:

Rick Cicero, senior director of merchandising, at C&S Wholesale Grocers

John Gehre, vice president general merchandise manager – general merchandise, global sourcing and front end, at H-E-B

Joanne Leonardi, business unit lead for general merchandise/health and beauty care/non-foods, at Topco Associates LLC

Reilly Murray, president, at L&R Distributers

Michael O’Shell, executive director of center store sales and marketing, at Rouse’s Enterprises LLC

Michael Petocchi, business group manager of health and beauty care and cosmetics, at Wegmans Food Markets

Chris Skyers, vice president of health and beauty care, at Wakefern Food Corporation

Dave Sutton, president, at Valu Merchandisers Company

Cheri Taylor, director of retail merchandising, at Kinney Drugs

Mitch Terry, vice president of sales and merchandising general merchandise/health and beauty care, at Associated Grocers of Florida

Raymond Schrumpf, senior vice president – health and beauty care, at C&S Wholesale Grocers, will serve as past board chairman.

“Our board is an impressive group of people, who will provide beneficial insights and valuable guidance as GMDC strives to help its members thrive in a rapidly changing environment,” said GMDC 2017 Chairman of the Board, Steve Davis, who is also director of center store: general merchandise/health and beauty care/GNFDS/Fuel Procurement and Store Services at Weis Markets.