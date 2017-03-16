GeeFree Ramps Up for Exponential Growth in 2017

By Craig Levitt

GeeFree, a manufacturer of all-natural, frozen, gluten-free puff pastry foods, is poised to expand nationwide following a $1 million capital infusion. GeeFree was founded in 2013 by partners Susan Hougui, a food consultant, and Steven Leyva, a master baker.

Procida Funding & Advisors, LLC, based in Englewood Cliffs, NJ, is now a partner in the company. According to William Procida, his investment will be earmarked for sales, marketing, advertising, in-store samplings, public relations, building a broker network, distribution, product development and an e-commerce website. Procida has enlisted veteran business executive and health/fitness devotee Michael Getoff to join the GeeFree team as Chief Operating Officer. Getoff will oversee the company’s ambitious efforts to place GeeFree with supermarkets, specialty stores, restaurants, ecommerce sites, club stores and caterers across the country.

The GeeFree line currently features Franks in a Blanket, Spanakopita, Chicken Pot Pie, Cheeseburger Bites and raw pastry dough to utilize in one’s own recipes. The company is unique in that there is no competition in the puff pastry dough gluten-free market. Additionally, GeeFree has relocated its corporate headquarters to Englewood Cliffs, NJ, while its products will continue to be manufactured and co-packed in Northvale, NJ.

GeeFree has contracted with the respected advertising and marketing agency Lockard & Wechsler Direct, and creative partner TimeLine Video, to launch a GeeFree television campaign in the NY/NJ Tri-state Area in April, designed to drive consumers to local supermarket partners. This will mark the first time a gluten-free company has advertised on broadcast television. In anticipation of its national rollout, GeeFree has contracted with Coldco Logistics for Midwest distribution.