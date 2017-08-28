Gelson’s Markets to Offer Chef’d Meal Kits

By Natalie Taylor

Chef'd, an e-commerce meal marketplace, has partnered with Gelson's Markets to expand its distribution into retail. Gelson's will now offer the Chef'd meal kits at the Gelson's Valley Village/North Hollywood store on Laurel Canyon Blvd., with plans to expand into other locations across the retailer's Southern California store portfolio.

Gelson's shoppers will find the Chef'd meal kits in a dedicated cooler end-cap in the produce department. The meal kits will feature a variety of 12 easy-to-prepare Chef'd recipes, such as Maple Glazed Pork Chops, Indian Beef Short Rib Tacos and Cajun Chicken Pasta, and will be priced at $24.99. Each meal kit includes everything shoppers need to make dinner for two, with premium proteins, farm-fresh produce and crisp herbs. All meals are additive- and preservative-free, and ingredients are never frozen.

"This is a brand-resonant partnership for Gelson's, which has always strived to offer only the very best, freshest produce and quality meats to our customers for more than 65 years," says Rob McDougall, president and CEO, Gelson's. "In an era when everyone is busier than ever, we are excited to build on our long commitment to exceptional customer service by delivering even more convenience to Customers through this affiliation with Chef'd."

Chef’d offers consumers the opportunity to choose and reorder from more than 1,000 ready-to-cook meals without the cost of subscriptions or membership fees. The meal kit service partners with notable chefs, culinary personalities and trusted brands like Fabio Viviani, Robert Irvine, The New York Times Cooking, Atkins, and the James Beard Foundation to offer meal solutions spanning breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.

"Meal Kits have exploded in popularity, with the remarkable growth of Chef'd and other companies online,” says Kyle Ransford, CEO at Chef’d. “Still, most people do the vast majority of their food shopping in grocery stores. Gelson's shoppers will now be able to grab ready-to-cook meals in a signature Chef'd box, right at the grocery store."

Gelson's currently operates 25 full-service specialty grocery stores in Southern California. Each Gelson's Market features the full amenities of a traditional supermarket, with the local flavor of a neighborhood market.