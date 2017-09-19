Gerrity's Supermarkets Offers Rosie Online Shopping Service

Platform streamlines digital shopping experience

By Richard Turcsik

Rosie

Gerrity’s Supermarkets has launched Gerrity’s Delivers powered by Rosie, making all items that can be found in-store available for home delivery or pickup at any supermarket location.

By partnering with Rosie, company officials say Gerrity’s now has the logistics to deliver to 25 ZIP codes throughout Pennsylvania’s Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, and that its customers will benefit from new tools and features to make shopping online simpler and more enjoyable than before.

“The Rosie platform gives Gerrity’s the opportunity to leverage delivery logistics and time-saving software enhancements that other e-commerce providers do not offer,” says Joe Fasula, co-owner of Gerrity’s. “Consumers today feel time-starved. With Gerrity’s Delivers powered by Rosie, our customers can order online from their smartphone, Android or laptop while on break at work, on the couch at night, or even in a doctor’s waiting room. Our goal is to have the easiest -to-use online shopping platform in the region.”

Features such as My Orders enables customers to add an entire past order to their carts with a single click, while My Favorites gives customers the ability to prioritize the items they purchase each time they shop. Additionally, a bar code reader in the iPhone app allows quick scanning to efficiently add household items to online shopping carts.

“Gerrity’s has offered online grocery shopping to their customers since 2002,” says Nick Nickitas, CEO of Rosie, based in Ithaca, N.Y. “They chose to switch to Rosie because of the robust platform, seamless wholesaler integration and the talented Rosie team. We are excited to welcome Gerrity’s to the Rosie family and look forward to delighting their customers with a simple, intuitive and forward-thinking shopping platform.

Operating nine stores, Scranton, Pa.-based Gerrity’s is the largest family-owned and operated supermarket company in Northeast Pennsylvania. Gerrity’s employs nearly 1,100 associates and traces its roots back to a small meat market established in 1895. It opened its first supermarket in 1980.