Giant Eagle Certifies 175 Participating Stores in Grocery Stewardship Certification

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Manomet revealed that Giant Eagle has achieved chain-wide recognition for its implementation of the Grocery Stewardship Certification (GSC) program. The GSC recognizes the company’s commitment to incorporating operational sustainability best practices in stores, reducing its environmental impact and saving resources. The certification is the latest sustainability milestone for Giant Eagle, which operates supermarkets throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.

In an effort to improve Team Member engagement in the management of store-level sustainable practices, Giant Eagle has been working toward chain-wide Grocery Stewardship Certification since 2015. Throughout this time, each supermarket location has identified a designated sustainability coach and completed the workbook-based program designed to foster continuous improvement and increase accountability.

“Giant Eagle has long been dedicated to conserving natural resources through the implementation of environmentally-minded business practices and specialized training methods,” says Dan Donovan, Giant Eagle spokesperson. “The Grocery Stewardship Certification has provided us a unique opportunity to further engage our Team Members in the company-wide investment in sustainability.”

As a result of its focus on sustainability, Manomet estimates that Giant Eagle annually saves:

Nearly 6,000 tons of waste from going to landfills;

More than 45 million gallons of water from being used; and

Approximately 260,000 tons of greenhouse gas from being released.

Giant Eagle’s commitment to sustainability extends into all parts of its operations. In recent years, Giant Eagle has been recognized by the EPA’s GreenChill, ENERGY STAR and the Green Power Partnership programs and has received the 2014 Clean Fuels of Ohio Certificated Three-Star Green Fleets Award and Certificate of Commendation from the Ohio Senator for environmentally friendly contributions.

“Giant Eagle has set a strong example for other food retailers with their work on sustainability,” says Peter Cooke, program manager for the GSC. “They are the first chain to successfully certify all of their participating investment they have put into the GSC and other sustainability initiatives will help them operate more efficiently, save money and resources and ensure a better future for their employees, customers, and communities. We are proud to have them in our program and look forward to working with them on their sustainability initiatives in coming years.”