Giant Eagle Overhauls Fuel Rewards Program in Central Ohio

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Giant Eagle is overhauling its longstanding fuel rewards program for the first time since its inception 13 years ago in a central Ohio pilot to include discounts on groceries and other perks.

As the first major program overhaul to Giant Eagle’s shopper loyalty rewards program, the Pittsburgh-based retailer has rolled out fuelperks+ in central Ohio, allowing customers earn points towards both fuel discounts at Giant Eagle’s GetGo or up to 20 percent off grocery purchases.

According to reports from local news outlet The Dispatch, the new program adds flexibility by allowing consumers to earn points through a wide range of purchases including gas, gift cards and even sandwiches at the GetGo station. Every 50 points allows the customer to choose between 2 percent off groceries or 10 cents off a gallon of gas.

Giant Eagle is also offering a new app, available for Apple or Android phones, that helps customers keep track of their perks and outlines which rewards they are eligible for.

Company officials did not respond to requests for additional information, but were quoted in the Dispatch as saying they are optimistic about the program’s success after testing it out in Indianapolis, resulting in an instant surge in business.