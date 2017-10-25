Giant Eagle Taps Deliv to Expand Home Delivery in 4 Markets

Giant Eagle is expanding its home delivery service in four markets with crowdsourced, last mile logistics provider Deliv. The Pittsburgh-based regional retailer is initially rolling out Deliv Fresh in its hometown, as well as Columbus, Cleveland and Indianapolis.

After launching its online ordering and curbside pickup service in the summer of 2013, Giant Eagle spokesman Dan Donovan said the expanded alliance with Deliv will “take the convenience to the next level with an innovative home delivery solution, giving customers access to nearly our entire store without ever having to leave home.”

Giant Eagle shoppers will now be able to order items online via desktop or mobile from gianteagle.com and select a one-hour delivery window at checkout. Giant Eagle associates pick and pack the orders and Deliv drivers will fulfill them within the specified delivery window. Shoppers receive a notification when the delivery is on its way, and a signature is required at pickup and delivery so that no grocery items are left unattended, as well as ensuring orders remain fresh. Scheduled deliveries run from 8 a.m.—8 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

“Giant Eagle has been on the forefront of the convenient shopping experience,” said Daphne Carmeli, CEO and co-founder of the Menlo Park, Calif.-based Deliv , which is backed by collaborative partners that include United Parcel Service, financial investors and REIT investors “We're confident this new partnership will keep Giant Eagle as a leader in the increasingly competitive grocer industry.”

Giant Eagle serves more than five million customers annually in its nearly 400 locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Maryland.

In addition to Giant Eagle, other clients served by Deliv Fresh include: FoodKick by FreshDirect, GetFedNYC, GreenBlender, Plated, BloomThat, The Cheese Store of Silverlake, Plum Market and Eataly Chicago, among others.