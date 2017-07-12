Giant Eagle Ups Approach to Customer-Centric Retailing

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Symphony EYC, a provider of software and services for insights-driven customer engagement, has signed a multi-year contract with Giant Eagle for its solutions covering customer insights, personalized marketing, promotion, assortment and space.

Symphony EYC’s solutions, which help power the Symphony Retail Cloud, will enable Giant Eagle to drive sustainable topline growth and customer loyalty through improved merchandising and promotions, driven by customer data, which will be integrated into internal processes and collaboration with its suppliers. The solutions will help build improved strategies against constant competitive pressures. In addition, Giant Eagle will enhance its communications efforts with its customers leading to better targeted, more relevant conversations across all channels.

“Competition in our market isn’t new for us, nor is the knowledge that we must constantly get to know our customers better—we’ve been on this path,” says Ian Prisuta, SVP non-perishables merchandising, Giant Eagle. “However, with each day, customer data and complexity grows significantly, and we know that to make truly informed decisions—those that exceed customer expectations and lead to growth—we need highly sophisticated and proven solutions. And it’s not just about our customers, we need to cover the full value chain to include shared insights and enhanced strategies with our suppliers as well.”