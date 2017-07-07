Giant Food Donates $400,000 to USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore

By Natalie Taylor

For the second year, Giant Food—the title sponsor of the food and music festival, the National Capital Barbecue Battle—designated the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore as the event beneficiary of a more than $400,000 donation. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the event is one of the largest and most unique food and music festivals in the country, offering residents of the Greater Washington area a chance to celebrate the art of cooking and the joy of eating. The National Capital Barbecue Battle provides support to 450,000 military service members and their families.

Giant’s support of the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore and its programming began in 2011 and is a cornerstone of Giant’s community outreach initiatives. USO of Metropolitan Washington is a nonprofit chartered by Congress, dedicated to serving those who serve, and their families in Washington D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia. With the help of nearly 5,000 volunteers, the organization provides programs and services for active duty troops and their families.

