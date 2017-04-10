Giant Food Gives $14.6 Million Back to Community in 2016

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Giant Food of Landover, Md. announced that its 2016 charitable donations, facilitated by in-store campaigns and initiatives, totaled $14.6 million in combined cash and product donations, including contributions from customers, vendors and associates. As part of its ongoing better neighbor and responsible retailing efforts, Giant is committed to supporting organizations that help eradicate hunger, support the region’s military men and women, and improve the quality of life for children throughout the communities it serves, company officials say.

“Supporting our communities is second nature to our Giant family,” says Gordon Reid, president of Giant Food of Landover, Md. “We value the opportunity to be able to give back year after year in creative ways that serve the neighborhoods where we operate. We constantly strive to make our customers’ lives easier by being a better neighbor.”

In 2016, donations to regional food bank partners and local pantries accounted for 61 percent or $9 million of Giant’s overall donations. Additionally, Giant donated more than $825,000 in Fighting Child Hunger grants to its five Feeding America food banks to further help food banks implement programs and initiatives to combat child hunger. In 2016, Giant also named the Capital Area Food Bank as a beneficiary of the 2016 Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle resulted in a $50,000 donation to the food bank.

In 2016, Giant customers, associates and vendors came together to raise $1.8 million for pediatric cancer research and care through its Pediatric Cancer Fundraising Program. Through the sale of coupon books and other in-store donation events, Giant surpassed their fundraising goal of $1.6 million. One hundred percent of the proceeds went to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and The Children’s Cancer Foundation, Inc.

Giant is committed to promoting education through its A+ School Rewards program. More than 1,466 public and private schools received $2 million during the 2015-2016 school year to fund scholarship programs, technology equipment and other educational needs. Since A+ School Rewards launched in 1989, more than $94 million has been donated to local schools.

In addition to its efforts to fight hunger and help kids, Giant donated more than $184,000 to USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore, supporting members of the military and their families. As part of its overall donations in 2016, Giant also committed more than $3 million in contributions to local community groups and various nonprofit organizations throughout its market area, impacting tens of thousands of individuals and families.