Giant Introduces Fuel Rewards Program

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Giant Food of Landover, Md. is expanding its Gas Rewards program by adding the Fuel Rewards program, an innovative coalition program enabling shoppers to earn fuel savings from participating retailers in addition to points earned through Giant purchases. Customers may earn additional cents off per gallon from Shell and other retailers that participate in the Fuel Rewards program.

Combined fuel savings can be redeemed at Giant and participating Shell stations. Fuel savings can be earned by shopping online, dining out, booking travel and more. For a complete list of participating retailers, customers can visit www.fuelrewards.com.

“Customers love our Gas Rewards program and our relationship with Shell, so we are thrilled to expand the program to provide even more savings,” says Gordon Reid, president, Giant Food of Landover, Md. “We are always looking for new ways to help our customers save money and with this new offering, they will now see more savings at their local gas stations.”

Through Giant’s existing Gas Rewards program, cardholders can enjoy savings from Giant on fuel at Giant and participating Shell gas stations up to $1.50/gallon. By opting in to the Fuel Rewards Program, cardholders can earn and redeem both Fuel Rewards savings and Giant Gas Rewards for larger fuel discounts which can exceed $1.50/gallon. Fuel savings earned through both programs are valid for a one-time use and limited to 20 gallons of fuel per purchase, per vehicle. New and current Fuel Rewards members will automatically be awarded Instant Gold Status, a loyalty tier that allows them to save at least five cents per gallon on every fill up to 20 gallons with any grade of Shell fuel.

“We’re very excited about continuing our relationship with Giant,” says Dan Little, head of North America marketing for Shell. “We want to show our appreciation to our customers, and together we’re doing just that. Through the Gas Rewards program and Instant Gold Status, we are rewarding our customers with the power to combine their rewards earned through the broader Fuel Rewards program to save more on every fill-up, every day.”

Customers can opt in to the Fuel Rewards program by signing up for a Giant online account or signing in to link through their profile at www.giantfood.com. Once linked, customers can track their combined savings through their Giant online account.