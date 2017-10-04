Giant/Martin’s Ups Customer Experience Game

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Giant Food Stores and Martin’s Food Markets have followed suit with its sister Stop & Shop divisions’ commitment to improve shoppers’ in-store experiences.

The service promises are part of the Ahold regional banner divisions’ ongoing focus on helping customers save money, save time and eat well, and include improved customer service at both the deli counter and checkout lines.

“We know our customers are busy so every minute counts when shopping at our stores,” says Tom Lenkevich, president of the Carlisle, Pa.-based Giant/Martin’s. “We consistently strive to raise the bar on our service. Our new service promises reaffirm our pledge to give our customers an easy and enjoyable shopping experience.”

The new service promises include:

Speedy checkout guarantee: If there are four or more separate customers in each available checkout line at any time, the fourth in line customer will get their grocery order for free (a customer is considered fourth in line if there are three other customers in every checkout lane with a cashier).

Customized Deli Experience: When shopping at the deli, customers are offered the first slice of their deli order to check and/or taste. If not, they receive that ordered item for free.

Stop & Shop also upped its in-store experience game last month with promises to provide fresher food, enhance raincheck opportunities and “make any situation right.”