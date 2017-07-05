Giant to Host Free Health Screenings at Select Pharmacies

By Natalie Taylor

To help customers achieve and maintain healthier lifestyles, Giant Food of Landover, Md. is offering free health screenings at select in-store pharmacies on Saturday, July 15, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Customers can receive free blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol screenings. In addition, Giant pharmacists can help determine if customers are missing any recommended adult vaccinations. No appointment is necessary.

Free health screenings are available at the following Giant pharmacies:

Delaware

Lighthouse Plaza Giant: 19312 Lighthouse Plaza Boulevard, Rehoboth Beach, DE 199971

John J. Williams Highway Giant: 25939 John J. Williams Highway, Long Neck, DE 19966

Maryland

Aspen Hill Shopping Center Giant: 13781 Connecticut Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20906

Largo Plaza Giant: 10480 Campus Way South, Largo, MD 20774

Dundalk Giant: 1400 Merritt Boulevard, Dundalk, MD 21222

York Road Plaza Giant: 6340 York Road, Baltimore, MD 21212

Timonium Giant: 2145 York Road, Timonium, MD 21093

Germantown Commons Giant: 13060 Middlebrook Road, Germantown, MD 20874

Village of River Hill Giant: 6050 Daybreak Circle, Clarksville, MD 21029

Hyattsville Station Giant: 3521 East West Highway, Hyattsville, MD 20782

Blair Park Highway Giant: 1280 East West Highway, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Muddy Branch Road Giant: 842 Muddy Branch Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Washington, D.C.

Brentwood Giant: 1050 Brentwood Road, Washington, DC 20018

Tivoli Square Giant: 1345 Park Road, NW, Washington, DC 20010

H Street Giant: 300 H Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002

Virginia