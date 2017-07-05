Giant to Host Free Health Screenings at Select Pharmacies
By Natalie Taylor
To help customers achieve and maintain healthier lifestyles, Giant Food of Landover, Md. is offering free health screenings at select in-store pharmacies on Saturday, July 15, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Customers can receive free blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol screenings. In addition, Giant pharmacists can help determine if customers are missing any recommended adult vaccinations. No appointment is necessary.
Free health screenings are available at the following Giant pharmacies:
Delaware
- Lighthouse Plaza Giant: 19312 Lighthouse Plaza Boulevard, Rehoboth Beach, DE 199971
- John J. Williams Highway Giant: 25939 John J. Williams Highway, Long Neck, DE 19966
Maryland
- Aspen Hill Shopping Center Giant: 13781 Connecticut Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20906
- Largo Plaza Giant: 10480 Campus Way South, Largo, MD 20774
- Dundalk Giant: 1400 Merritt Boulevard, Dundalk, MD 21222
- York Road Plaza Giant: 6340 York Road, Baltimore, MD 21212
- Timonium Giant: 2145 York Road, Timonium, MD 21093
- Germantown Commons Giant: 13060 Middlebrook Road, Germantown, MD 20874
- Village of River Hill Giant: 6050 Daybreak Circle, Clarksville, MD 21029
- Hyattsville Station Giant: 3521 East West Highway, Hyattsville, MD 20782
- Blair Park Highway Giant: 1280 East West Highway, Silver Spring, MD 20910
- Muddy Branch Road Giant: 842 Muddy Branch Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Washington, D.C.
- Brentwood Giant: 1050 Brentwood Road, Washington, DC 20018
- Tivoli Square Giant: 1345 Park Road, NW, Washington, DC 20010
- H Street Giant: 300 H Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002
Virginia
- Kingstowne Giant: 5870 Kingstowne Boulevard, Alexandria, VA 22315
- Celebrate Virginia Shopping Center Giant: 550 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Celebrate, VA 22406
- Plank Road Giant: 5701 Plank Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407
- Alexandria Commons Giant: 3131 Duke Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
- Fox Mill Giant: 2551 John Milton Drive, Herndon, VA 20171
- Chain Bridge Corner Giant: 1454 Chain Bridge Road, McLean, VA 22101
- Bailey’s Crossroads Giant: 3480 S. Jefferson Street, Falls Church, VA 22041
- Braddock Road Giant: 10653 Braddock Road, Fairfax, Virginia 22032
- Potomac Yard Giant: 621 E. Glebe Road, Alexandria, VA 22305
- Colonnade Giant: 5740 Union Mill Road, Clifton, VA 20124
- Ashburn Village Giant: 44110 Ashburn Shopping Plaza Unit 106, Ashburn, VA 20147