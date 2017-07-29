Godiva Appoints New CEO

By Natalie Taylor

Godiva has appointed Annie Young-Scrivner as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective on Sept. 14, 2017.

Scrivner comes from Starbucks, where she served as global CMO at Starbucks Coffee Co. and president of Tazo Tea. Previously she was the president of its Canada business, and also served as president of Teavana Teas. During her Starbucks tenure, Scrivner developed great teams, refreshed the brand for innovation and multi-channel growth and drove Starbucks to lead in social media, digital media and loyalty. While president of Teavana, tea became the fastest-growing beverage business across the globe, according to company officials.

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Annie Young-Scrivner as CEO of Godiva,” says Murat Ulker, chairman of Godiva. “She is a highly experienced and talented Executive who will play a major role in digitizing the company, globalizing our e-business and improving customer experience in our retail boutiques.”

Previously, Scrivner spent 20 years in senior leadership and general management roles at PepsiCo and as president and chairman of PepsiCo Food in China, her team delivered double digit growth.

Since 2014, Scrivner has served on the board of Macy’s Inc. She is also a member of the Dean’s Board of Advisors for the Foster School of Business, University of Washington and will be Chairman of its Advisory Board for its 2018 session. Scrivner will be based in Godiva’s New York office and will travel extensively across its global footprint.

“I am absolutely thrilled to become Godiva’s new CEO,” says Scrivner. “It’s a privilege to carry on the entrepreneurial heritage and the passion in creating the ultimate chocolate experience. Godiva has wonderful presence across the globe. I’m excited to work with the talented team to invite even more customers into our delicious world.”

Scriver will bring to Godiva her deep understanding of digital connection with consumers combined with her proven track record in delivering strong performance and innovation for fast growth retail brands. She will lead the continued development of markets including Japan, China and North America as well as Godiva’s successful Global Travel Retail business.

After seven successful years, Mohamed Elsarky, CEO and president of Godiva, has decided to step down from his current role to focus on new projects. Mohamed will continue to be part of the group, working closely with the chairman and as a member of the Yildiz Holding Leadership Team.