Goya Donates to Catholic Charities

By Craig Levitt

Goya Foods will give an on-going donation of 125,000 pounds of Goya products and $10,000 to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Newark, one of New Jersey's oldest and largest social service agencies that helps nearly 70,000 individuals and families each year.

Goya will provide the first installment of 15,000 pounds of food for the holiday season, followed by 10,000 pounds each month throughout the year. "As an institution in the community, we strive to be a company of compassion and to do our part in helping others who need it the most, especially during the holiday season," said Rafael Toro, Director of Public Relations of Goya Foods. "We will always support the work of organizations like Catholic Charities, who are directly helping to improve the overall wellness of our communities." The donation of $10,000 will go to the Hope House Homeless Shelter, located at 246 2nd Street, in Jersey City, New Jersey and St. Rocco's Emergency Family Shelter, located at 368 South 7th Street, Newark, New Jersey. "Catholic Charities is very grateful for Goya's generous donation. The much needed food will be given to the many people who come through our food program during the Christmas season. The $10,000 donation will be used to purchase presents for the families that live in our family shelters," said John Westervelt, Chief Operating Officer of Catholic Charities. The shelters provide housing, meals and supportive services such as counseling, educational workshops, job assistance, housing placement and resources to homeless families including 36 single mothers and 58 children.

The donation is part of the Goya Gives campaign, a series of annual donations that serves to encourage others to participate in the message and act of helping those in need. Over the years, Goya has donated millions of pounds of food to organizations worldwide and continues to support over 250 organizations and cultural institutions. The public can also share the #GoyaGives message with friends and family through Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more information about Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com.