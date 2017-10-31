Grocery Headquarters Readies for Relaunch of Winsight Grocery Business

By GHQ staff

Following its June 2017 acquisition of Grocery Headquarters, Winsight LLC is embarking on its first foray into the retail food arena with the launch of a new B2B retail food brand.

Winsight Grocery Business makes its official debut on Nov. 1, and will add a robust layer of clout to the Chicago-based business media company's existing food and beverage portfolio, which includes publications, events, market research and information hailing from its fellow brands: Technomic, CSP, Convenience Store Products, Restaurant Business and FoodService Director.

Under the leadership of Jeffrey Friedman, EVP Grocery, the upstart grocery division rapidly expanded with the addition of top talent, including veteran grocery business media editors Meg Major, who joined Winsight Media to lead its grocery content group as VP, and Jon Springer, who joined the upstart brand as executive editor.

After an explosive first quarter under Winsight, which saw GHQ rise to the largest market share amongst competitors, the grocery team is primed and prepared to become the premier source of information, ideation and inspiration for decision-makers across the full spectrum of the retail food universe.

Winsight once again tapped Pentagram, the world's largest independently-owned design studio, to bring its vision to life with a complete overhaul of the print design, layout and content strategy of its new grocery platform. New branding, along with a new name and logo, are also set to be unveiled with the November issue of the print magazine in the coming days.

A new website will follow in the coming weeks, which will solidify Winsight Grocery Business to become the #1 B2B grocery trade media platform.

For more information on Winsight and its brands, go to www.winsightmedia.com or www.technomic.com.