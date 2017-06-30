Grocery Outlet Launches 'Independence from Hunger' Campaign

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is launching its Seventh Annual Independence from Hunger Food Drive on July 1 to donate food throughout the entire month of July, traditionally a time when food agencies experience the greatest need to serve children who are out of school during the summer.

This year, as part of the campaign's one million dollar challenge, more than 270 Grocery Outlet stores throughout the country will be collecting food and cash donations in-store and through GroceryOutlet.com/Donate. All contributions will go directly to the local food agency each store is partnering with.

"As our business grows so does our commitment to continue supporting the invaluable work of food agencies who are the essential benefactors of many families facing food insecurity," says Grocery Outlet Inc. co-CEO MacGregor Read. "In 2016, we raised over half a million dollars. This year, we want to challenge ourselves and our community of customers, employees and partners to make an even bigger impact by helping reach one million dollars."

To help the cause, consumers can donate $5 and receive a coupon for $5 off a future purchase of $25 or more or pick up items marked as "high-need" or a pre-made bag that is filled with an assortment of groceries selected by the local food agency and drop them in a bin at the front of the store.