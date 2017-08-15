Grocery Outlet Raises $1 Million For Local Food Banks

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market's seventh annual Independence from Hunger (IFH) campaign has raised more than $1 million to provide over 500,000 meals to families in need. Throughout the month of July, Grocery Outlet customers, employees and store independent owner-operators across six states contributed food and monetary donations to help address critical food insecurity needs in their local communities.

In 2011 Grocery Outlet launched its first IFH campaign to help local food banks address high demand during the summer months. Grocery Outlet set out this year to double the $524,414 raised in 2016's IFH campaign. Grocery Outlet's customers, employees and independent store operators stepped up to meet the fundraising challenge and raised $1,075,583. Local food banks will receive 100 percent of the proceeds as no administration or collateral fees will be deducted from the funds.

"Helping tackle food insecurity is one of our core values and we're proud of the positive impact that the Independence from Hunger campaign is making across our communities," said Grocery Outlet co-CEO Eric Lindberg. "We are thankful of our customers, employees and store operators for their compassion and generosity in helping us reach our goal of $1 million raised."

Grocery Outlet customers contributed to the campaign through purchases of specially-marked "high-need" food items, monetary donations at the register and online through GroceryOutlet.com/Donate. As a thank you to customers, Grocery Outlet offered a "Give $5, Get $5" coupon for $5 off a future purchase of $25 or more to those who donated $5 or more in a single transaction in-store or online.

"Part of what makes Grocery Outlet such a success are the strong relationships each of our stores has in their community – we look at initiatives like IFH as a way for us to give back and to help our neighbors in need," said Grocery Outlet co-CEO MacGregor Read. "We look forward to working with our customers, employees and store independent owner-operators to raise even more for our neighbors through IFH."