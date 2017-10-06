H-E-B Supports Hurricane Harvey Relief with Tetanus Vacs

By GHQ staff

In response to public health concerns associated with flooding, H-E-B teamed up with prescription benefits manager Paramount Rx to support the distribution of 2,500 free tetanus vaccinations in stores whose communities have been affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“Even as flood waters recede, leftover debris still pose a threat to those who have not received a tetanus booster in the last 10 years,” said Ken Hammond, R.Ph and president of Paramount Rx. “As an organization dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of our customers, we were grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with H-E-B to help protect Houston residents in the difficult months ahead.”

Paramount Rx donated $75,000 to support the distribution of tetanus vaccinations in the Houston and Gulf Coast region. Tetanus, often called lockjaw, is a serious infection caused by bacteria present in soil and dust. Coming into contact with flood debris could increase the likelihood of infection.