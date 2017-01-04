H-E-B and Shipt Bring Grocery Delivery to Waco, Texas

By Lindsey Wojcik

Shipt, a growing grocery delivery service, and H-E-B has added Waco, Texas to their delivery partnership. This partnership, which originally launched in San Antonio in May 2016, allows Shipt and H-E-B to offer the convenience of grocery delivery to more than 3.6 million households across Texas.

Beginning on Jan. 10, Shipt will offer delivery of fresh foods and household essentials to Waco residents from local H-E-B stores. Through the Shipt app, members shop a full selection of groceries, note any preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order. Shipt connects members with a community of shoppers who hand pick their items and deliver them as soon as one hour after the order is placed. To celebrate the launch of Shipt in Waco, residents who sign up for an annual membership prior to Jan. 10 will receive $15 off their first grocery order.

"Waco is a city that thrives on its spirit of community, which is something we are very passionate about at Shipt," says Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt. "We've been fortunate this past year to work closely with H-E-B to simplify the grocery delivery experience for several communities across Texas and we are proud to be able to continue this partnership with the addition of Waco."

"We are always looking for new and innovative ways to make the grocery shopping experience more convenient for H-E-B shoppers. Expanding our partnership with Shipt, that also cares deeply about the communities they serve, was an obvious choice," says Leslie Sweet, public affairs director at H-E-B. "H-E-B shoppers across all markets have had an incredibly positive response to adding Shipt grocery delivery to our service offerings, and we are looking forward to growing our partnership with the launch of service in Waco."

Shipt memberships are available for an annual fee of $99 and members have access to free delivery on all orders over $35. For orders under $35, there is a $7 delivery fee. Shipt does not utilize surge pricing, even during peak times. o.

Leading up to the launch, Shipt plans to grow its network of shoppers and identify opportunities to support community organizations throughout Waco.