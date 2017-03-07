HAVI Identifies Five Trends for 2017 Impacting Foodservice Supply Chains

By Natalie Taylor

HAVI has identified five foodservice industry trends for 2017 and beyond: increasingly diversified consumer demand; an emphasis on homemade; traceability; sustainability; and technology, such as mobile ordering apps.

Consumers can see the effect these trends at food stores: supermarket produce sections feature fresh, locally-sourced foods; there is greater transparency in food labeling; ordering kiosks and mobile apps facilitate personalization; and meal kit delivery services marry consumers' preference for convenience and homemade. What consumers do not always see is how these trends are impacting operations (back of store) and increasing the complexity of supply chains.

“Rapidly evolving consumer eating and shopping behaviors continue to transform the foodservice landscape. Consumers want fresher, healthier foods and kiosks and mobile apps that allow them to rapidly customize their orders,” says Scott Saunders, senior vice president, supply chain integration, HAVI. “Supply chains have to evolve to support these needs and a critical factor is the ability to use and share data gathered from point of sale and with suppliers and partners, as well as insights gathered from current events and weather patterns. The information can be used to make faster decisions, drive growth and increase efficiencies in supply chain and operations too.”

Here are the key foodservice trends for 2017 that HAVI has identified and their impacts on supply chain: