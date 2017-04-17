H‑E‑B Surpasses 100,000 Partner Milestone

By Natalie Taylor

H‑E‑B has announced the growth of its partner (employee) population across Texas and Mexico, totaling more than 100,000. The growth confirms its position as the largest privately held employer in the state of Texas and one of the largest privately held retailers in the nation. H‑E‑B employs more than 90,000 partners in 332 Texas stores and more than 10,000 partners in 56 stores throughout Mexico.

"This milestone represents our deep commitment to improving the lives of Texans and their families, and creating a work environment that brings the spirit of community to life every day while encouraging innovation, engagement and success," says Craig Boyan, president and COO. "It takes great people to build a great company, and we look forward to providing even more Texans with meaningful career opportunities that bring new experiences, growth and lifelong connections at H‑E‑B."

H‑E‑B is also celebrating the anniversary of the Partner Stock Plan, an employee ownership plan that rewards the hard work, dedication and loyalty of H‑E‑B partners. To be eligible, a partner must be at least 21 years old, have completed at least one year of service and have worked at least 1,000 hours in a calendar year. In the first year, plan participants received an allocation equal to 3 percent of the participant's eligible pay and $100 for each year of service. To celebrate the anniversary, plan participants have once again received an additional allocation equal to 3 percent of the participant's eligible pay.

"In business and in life, people matter most," says Tina James, senior vice president for human resources for H‑E‑B. "Though simple, this philosophy has shaped H‑E‑B for 112 years. It's why we call our employees partners—because we work together to achieve success and create a strong sense of pride within our stores and throughout the more than 300 communities we serve."

Since the economic slowdown in 2008, H‑E‑B has invested in Texas and created more than 24,000 jobs. A strong workforce keeps stores running efficiently, allowing H‑E‑B to offer customers friendly service, quality products and low prices every time they shop.

Countless H‑E‑B partners join the company as hourly employees and work up to salaried manager positions in just a few years' time, while many turn to H‑E‑B as a first job or a flexible option to work while pursuing higher education.

With current operations totaling 388 stores companywide, H‑E‑B continues to grow and serve more communities throughout Texas and Mexico. In 2017, the company plans to add nine new stores in Texas and six new stores in Mexico, contributing hundreds of jobs to the local economies.

H‑E‑B's continued commitment to its partners and customers earned the company a spot on the 2017 Temkin Experience Ratings and on this year's list of Glassdoor's best places to work in the nation.