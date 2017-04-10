Edit ModuleShow Tags
Hain Celestial Endorses Organic Check-Off Program

By Rebekah Marcarelli

The Hain Celestial Group revealed its support of the Organic Check-Off Program. 

The Organic Check-Off Program is expected to raise $30 million annually to fund promotional, educational and research activities to further organic farming in the United States and educate consumers about the benefits of organic products in a program designed to fairly represent the interests of all organic stakeholders.

"As a leading organic and natural products company, Hain Celestial and our portfolio of better-for-you brands supports the creation of an Organic Check-Off program, which should benefit farmers, suppliers, manufacturers, and retailers alike by creating a more robust, sustainable organic food supply chain. More importantly, the program should benefit consumers, enabling millions of Americans to gain a better understanding about the benefits of organic products," says Jared Simon, vice president of food policy, Hain Celestial.

