Harris Teeter Launches Interactive Recipe Website

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Harris Teeter has launched HarrisTeeterRecipes.com, a customer-facing website that translates online recipes into shopping lists, promotes key brands and enables both in-store and online grocery shopping.

The website, run by omni-channel marketing platform provider Myxx, allows Harris Teeter to influence the cart at the recipe level, increase revenue and build loyalty with its shoppers. With the new platform, Harris Teeter customers can browse, save and share recipes, create personalized shopping lists and bypass the wait of more expensive boxed meal solutions. At the same time, Harris Teeter can leverage real-time insight to drive measurable sales lift and engage with customers across their path-to-purchase.

The platform allows users to select from thousands of recipes online and translates the ingredients to in-store product SKUs. Through Myxx’s proprietary List-to-Cart technology, shoppers can create a grocery list which can be used in-store or sent instantly to ExpressLane for same-day pickup or delivery. Myxx also works with brands to sell placement on grocery lists.

“By choosing Myxx to deliver a superior shopping experience, Harris Teeter is once again leapfrogging over its competitors and leveraging technology to win,” says Monica Wood, CEO of Myxx. “Myxx is extremely proud to be their platform of choice to expand their customer offerings, increase online sales, and strengthen strategic brand relationships through HarrisTeeterRecipes.com.”