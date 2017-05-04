Harris Teeter Raises $376,000 to Fight Type 1 Diabetes

By Craig Levitt

Harris Teeter announced its shoppers and associates raised more than $376,000 for JDRF, the leading organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) advocacy and research, during its March 2017 donation card campaign.

Throughout the campaign, Harris Teeter shoppers and associates were invited to make $1, $3 or $5 donations to JDRF at checkout. This year’s donation will go a long way in helping JDRF continue its mission to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications.

“Harris Teeter is overwhelmed by the generosity our shoppers and valued associates who have shown their support to JDRF,” said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. “We are thankful for each of our associates and customers who joined JDRF in the fight against type 1 diabetes.”