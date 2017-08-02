Harveys Supermarket Opens Seven New Florida Locations

By Natalie Taylor

Today, Southeastern Grocers—the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores—has unveiled seven new Harveys Supermarket stores in central, west and north Florida. The openings mark the grocer’s expansion into new markets with four new central Florida locations in Orlando, Cocoa and Ocala, along with two new west Florida locations in Tampa and Winter Haven. The seventh new location will join 11 other existing north Florida Harveys Supermarkets in Jacksonville, Fla.

“Due to the overwhelming positive customer response of recent Harveys Supermarket openings and extensive customer listening sessions, we have identified that our Harveys Supermarket banner is best tailored to provide the service, products and prices our customers in the area desire,” said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO (interim) of Southeastern Grocers. “At Harveys Supermarket, our goal is to provide great prices for our customers that also offer great value.”

The new stores will feature:

A new custom façade and vibrant color palate with fresh, contemporary interior signage.

New $1 Zone within the store, with savings on more than 1,200 popular items for $1, including beverages, snacks, canned goods, cleaners, greeting cards, baby and health items.

More than 725 products that are priced, “Low and Staying Low,” and are identified with a distinctive bright yellow thumbs-up sign—price guaranteed for at least 6 months.

More than 1,800 items across the store reduced in price—easily identified by the, “Great Low Price” tags.

An expanded meat department with new value meat selections, Big Pack, Big Value!

“Pick 5” with more than 75 items to choose from, including fresh packaged and frozen meats, for $19.95.

Refreshed produce department featuring fresh quality produce from local farmers.

The first Harveys Supermarket opened in Nashville, Ga., in 1924. With the addition of the new Harveys Supermarkets there are now a total of 77 Harveys Supermarkets located in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.