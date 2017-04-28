Hass Avocado Board Study Reveals Top Spenders

By Craig Levitt

The future of the avocado category is shaped by the actions of today’s shoppers. Understanding avocado shoppers and how their actions impact the category can help marketers optimize strategies aimed at building avocado sales. To help marketers and retailers understand these shoppers and their purchase patterns, the Hass Avocado Board has recently released a new Avocado Shopper Segmentation Action Guide.

The Action Guide highlights key study findings about a small group (25%) of shoppers who make 73% of avocado purchases. As a group, “Super Heavy” shoppers reflect a great degree of demographic variety, and they seemingly can’t get enough of this delicious and healthy fruit. However, when Super Heavy purchases are viewed in terms of demographic variables (such as age, income, etc.), a distinct pattern, or “demographic profile” appears. This demographic profile helps us understand the “who” behind the purchase.

“Avocado shoppers are a very diverse consumer group,” explains Emiliano Escobedo, executive director of the Hass Avocado Board. “And while avocados have crossed cultural, economic and generational barriers, certain shoppers are emerging as the top spenders.”

The study analyzed Super Heavy purchases across seven demographic variables. Four of these variables – age, marital status, household size, and income level – stand out in particular. Within each of these four variables, the study shows that one distinct sub-group accounts for a surprisingly large share of avocado purchases. For example, within the age variable, younger households (18-44) account for nearly half (49%) of all Super Heavy purchases, yet this age group only comprises 37% of the general population. When households are segmented by size, we see that larger households (3+ occupants) also account for 49% of Super Heavy purchases, but only 41% of the general population. A similar pattern is seen in the marital status and income level variables. Overall, a profile emerges which skews younger, married, with larger households and higher incomes. This demographic profile may signal marketing opportunities and provide insights on the future make-up of the households making these purchases.

In addition to demographic insights, the Action Guide highlights key take-aways from the 2016 Avocado Shopper Segmentation study, including: quarterly purchase drivers, comparative views of the Super Heavy, Heavy, Medium and Light shopper segments, and an opportunity analysis.