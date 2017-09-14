Honey Bee Produce Co. Debuts in Utah

By Natalie Taylor

A produce ninja slicing demonstration was a highlight of a new-concept grocery store in Draper, Utah that debuted this week. As the first of its kind small-format banner by the Salt Lake City-based Associated Food Stores, Honey Bee Produce Co. hangs its hat on fresh produce, specialty items and local products.

The new 31,000-square-foot Honey Bee store, located in the former AFS Fresh Market, features an in-store cafe, The Hive, which offers a variety of fresh meals and beverages, such as oven-made pizza and wok bowls; Mamachari kombucha and City Grounds nitro-infused lemonades on-tap; sandwiches, hand-rolled sushi and smoked meats, among other offerings.

Janel Grangroth, store director at Honey Bee, says: “It’s the first store of its kind with a wide variety of excellent produce, natural and organic items, Utah products, specialty items and other great offerings. We can’t wait to get to know our guests and showcase the best we have to offer.”

Honey Bee also carries a variety of traditional grocery products, although its main highlights include:

Fresh produce: The retailer sources its produce from Utah and its surrounding states, guaranteeing farm-to-table freshness.

Specialty items: Honey Bee offers hundreds of natural, organic and specialty products, including gluten-free and other free-from items that cater to consumers’ dietary and lifestyle needs.

Local products: Owned and operated in Utah, Honey Bee works with more than 30 Utah growers, producers and vendors to deliver local products to its shoppers. The grocer also gives back to the Draper community through school sponsorships and beekeeping efforts.

Fresh steak-house quality meat from Certified Angus Beef, Fog River, Laura’s and speciality Boss Burger gourmet patties full of cheese, herbs, and seasonings

Mountain Mix custom trail mix bar

Bulk foods from Fresh Farms and Oliville

A beer cave

Honey Bee Online online shopping with same-day curbside pickup

Go Skip mobile checkout

Learn more about Honey Bee Produce Co. here.