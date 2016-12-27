Hy-Vee Partners with Twin Cities Salvation Army to Give Away Hams

By Lindsey Wojcik

Hy-Vee, Inc. partnered with the Twin Cities Salvation Army to give away 5,700 Hormel Cure 81 hams to families in need this holiday season. The hams were provided to families participating in the Salvation Army’s five Toy Shop events that will occur throughout the Twin Cities area starting. Each Toy Shop provided toys to families who were pre-registered. This year, participating families at each event also received a free ham from Hy-Vee employees. Hy-Vee then donated any hams remaining after the events to the Salvation Army so they can serve hot meals at their facilities.

“We are honored to partner with the Twin Cities Salvation Army to combat hunger this holiday season,” says Mike Long, district vice president of Hy-Vee’s northeast district. “This organization exemplifies our values and shares our spirit of community involvement. Together, we are able to make a far greater impact than either one of us could alone—providing help to thousands of local families.”

The Salvation Army’s Toy Shops are held annually, but this is the first time food will be provided to those who are registered.

“When Hy-Vee approached us about the opportunity to partner, we were thrilled,” says Terry Hildebrandt, social services director for the Twin Cities Salvation Army. “The fact that we are not only able to send families home with toys for their children but also provide them with a ham for their dinner table makes this event even more special.”

Hy-Vee received 5,700 10-pound Hormel Cure 81 hams through a partnership with Hormel Foods. The donation is the largest single donation Hormel Foods has ever provided to Hy-Vee through its charitable program.