Hy-Vee Saves 1 Million Pounds of Produce from Landfills with Misfits Program

By Natalie Taylor

With the help of its customers, Hy-Vee Inc. has rescued more than 1 million pounds of fruit and vegetables from landfills within four months of launching its Misfits produce program. To combat food waste, Hy-Vee began offering “ugly” produce in nearly all of its grocery stores in January.

“Ugly” produce is cosmetically challenged fruits and vegetables that would traditionally go unsold due to the industry’s size and shape standards. Hy-Vee partnered with Robinson Fresh to offer its line of Misfits produce.

“We are thrilled that Misfits fruits and vegetables have been so well received by our customers in such a short time,” says John Griesenbrock, vice president of produce and HealthMarkets at Hy-Vee. “This volume of food waste diversion is an encouraging sign that Hy-Vee’s focus on educating consumers about food waste issues around the world is having a positive effect, and we are excited to build upon these efforts going forward.”

Misfits provides customers more fruit and vegetable variety at a lower cost while also helping to reduce produce waste. Through the program, four to six Misfit items are delivered to stores weekly, based on what is seasonably available, and are sold on average at a 30 percent discount. The line’s items include peppers, cucumbers, squash, apples and tomatoes.

“We have found Hy-Vee to be a rewarding collaborator for the Misfits program,” says Jim Lemke, president of Robinson Fresh. “One million pounds of produce saved from landfills is no small feat, and we are pleased to help provide a program that is beneficial to both consumers and retailers alike.”

Misfits produce is available in nearly all of the more than 240 Hy-Vee grocery stores across eight Midwestern states.