Hy-Vee Sushi Now 100 Percent Responsibly Sourced

By Craig Levitt

Hy-Vee has successfully transitioned 100 percent of its sushi to responsible sources. The supermarket chain guarantees that all sushi prepared and sold in its 244 Midwestern stores, including Hy-Vee Market Grille restaurants, will now contain seafood that is caught in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.

According to its recently updated Seafood Procurement Policy, Hy-Vee is committed to sourcing seafood in its fresh-made Nori Sushi bars and Hy-Vee Market Grille restaurants that is rated “green” or “yellow” by the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch program, certified to an environmental standard equivalent to these ratings, or in a time-bound improvement process.

“We work hard to provide the highest quality options for our customers,” said Brett Bremser, executive vice president of perishables at Hy-Vee. “We enjoy offering Hy-Vee customers the option of Japanese cuisine with fresh seafood, but we must also safeguard the health of our oceans. We have made it a priority to integrate the concept of sustainable dining into our menu options and Nori Sushi brand.”

Hy-Vee’s goal is to offer the art of sushi to its customers while maintaining a solid commitment to responsible menu choices. Hy-Vee’s sushi options include a variety of the freshest seafood selections, all of which are responsibly sourced.

The ahi tuna used in Hy-Vee's Nori Sushi is made with Seafood Watch green-rated, Fair Trade-certified yellowfin tuna. The tempura and ebi shrimp are from BAP 3 Star- and BAP 4 Star-certified sources. The salmon is Seafood Watch yellow-rated Verlasso salmon from Chile. Hy-Vee's surimi is from the Marine Stewardship Council-certified U.S. Alaska pollock fishery.

Hy-Vee’s updated Seafood Procurement Policy now also includes sustainable shelf-stable tuna. The policy was developed in partnership with FishWise, a nonprofit sustainable seafood consultancy that promotes the health and recovery of ecosystems through environmentally and socially responsible business practices.

“This announcement marks the achievement of another major milestone in Hy-Vee’s Responsible Choice seafood program,” said Kathleen Mullen-Ley, project director at FishWise. “FishWise applauds Hy-Vee’s continued leadership in improving the sustainability and social responsibility of its seafood offerings. We are proud to be partnered with Hy-Vee and look forward to more exciting announcements in the future.”