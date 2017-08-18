Hy-Vee’s CEO Clarifies Stance on High Fructose Corn Syrup

By GHQ Staff

In the wake of criticism from a corn growers lobby organization about Hy-Vee’s new Clean Honest Ingredients private label branding initiative, the retailer’s CEO issued a statement to clarify its stance on corn syrup sweeteners.

“We wanted to take an opportunity to thank you, our valued customers, for standing with us as we work to provide you transparency in our private brand labeling,” began Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee's chairman, CEO and president, who went on to describe criticism it received from the Iowa Corn Growers Association in the form of what the retailer described in an earlier statement as a “public smear campaign.”

Edeker’s statement continued: “Like many other retailers – Target, Kroger, Walmart, H-E-B and Whole Foods – who have already launched ‘clean’ product lines, we also wanted to answer the call of our customers for simple, easy-to-read labels with fewer ingredients. It’s unfortunate that in our promotion of this new label, we characterized some ingredients in a way we never intended. We take responsibility for how naturally-derived ingredients, like high fructose corn syrup, were positioned in our press release and on our website and product labels. It was never our intention to portray these naturally-derived ingredients as dishonest or unnatural.

“So, we are taking a hard look at the list of ingredients and are revising it to better characterize naturally-derived ingredients,” Edeker continued. “We want you to clearly understand that naturally-derived ingredients are not the same as synthetic ingredients or artificial flavors and colors. They should never have been categorized together. With that said, we also want you to know the exact ingredients that can be found in all Hy-Vee brand products you purchase – regardless of whether they have the Clean Honest logo.

“As always, we are committed to doing the right thing for our customers and will always keep you our priority. We are committed to providing you clean and transparent products. We believe our Clean Honest label does just that and allows Hy-Vee to compete with many retailers throughout the nation that have already launched these labels. Thank you again for your continued support,” Edeker’s statement concluded.

The statement undersigned by Edeker followed the retailer’s original statement it issued in response to the Iowa Corn Growers Association:

“To clarify, we have not eliminated high fructose corn syrup from any Hy-Vee brand products. The Clean Honest Ingredients label was placed on products that never contained high fructose corn syrup to begin with. Our press release states that in the future we may eliminate artificial ingredients or synthetic chemicals from products, but high fructose corn syrup does not fall into either category. Of the more than 30,000 food items in our stores, many of which do contain high fructose corn syrup, only 1,000 products will carry the label.

“Many food manufacturers and food retailers like Target, Walmart, Kroger and Whole Foods, across all parts of the United States, have already moved to what the industry refers to as ‘clean’ labeling. More and more customers are demanding simple, easier to read labels, fewer ingredients and greater transparency when it comes to product ingredient labeling. As a retailer with millions of customers with diverse needs, we feel it is our responsibility to provide varying choices so that they can make their own personal decisions when it comes to food purchase and consumption.

“What is most disappointing to us is how the Iowa Corn Growers Association chose to voice their concern. Had they elected to pick up the phone and call us directly, versus attacking our business character through the media, we could have immediately clarified that our initiative in no way attacks their product. Today’s public smear campaign is not the way we do business. Our actions over the last 87 years have shown that we are a company that has proudly supported the corn growers of this state — and we continue to do so.”

With sales of $9.8 billion annually, the employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 240 stores across eight Midwestern states.