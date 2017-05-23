Hydrox Cookies Go Clean Label

By Craig Levitt

LEAF Brands, maker of Hydrox the "original sandwich cookie," will announce at the 2017 Sweets and Snacks show in Chicago that it has improved its flagship sandwich snack cookie, Hydrox by moving to a clean label formula and non-GMO.

Recently, there has been a major movement towards cleaner labeling across not only within the food industry but also with consumers nationwide. Loyal customers are extremely important to LEAF Brands, and many of them have asked for simple ingredients in their products including non-GMO. LEAF sees this as a major shift among consumers looking for products with simple ingredients they and can feel good about giving to their families.

LEAF is excited to be one of the few national snack manufacturers going clean label with Hydrox which means no artificial colors or flavors, no trans-fats or high fructose corn sweeteners, and 100% non-GMO. While these decisions have increased production costs for the popular cookie, LEAF believes in the long-run, increased sales and consumer loyalty in the multi-billion-dollar cookie market will justify the higher production costs. "We believe it's the right thing to do," Ellia Kassoff, LEAF Brand's CEO, says. "We are really excited to release the new 'clean label' formula for Hydrox. As a private company our focus is on high quality products for our customers, not finding ways to increase profits by sacrificing high quality as many publicly owned cookie manufacturers are forced to do. Hydrox will always be made right here in the USA, using the finest ingredients available." Kassoff also says that retail pricing will not increase. Customers should look for the improved product and packaging in May.