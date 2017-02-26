IDDBA 17 Show and Sell to Reflect “Experience Economy”

By Natalie Taylor

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association’s (IDDBA) Show and Sell at IDDBA 17 In Anaheim, Calif., June 4-6, will reflect fundamental principles of the “Experience Economy,” exposing attendees to interactive and innovative merchandising concepts designed to energize their stores and engage, entertain and educate their shoppers.

The Experience Economy—a term first used in 1998 by authors B. Joseph Pine II and James H. Gilmore—is a concept whereby businesses engage customers not only through products and services, but also by adding an experience to shopping occasions. This experience focuses on four key factors: entertainment, education, esthetic, and escapism.

“For more and more consumers, shopping isn’t simply about purchasing products,” says Jeremy Johnson, education director, IDDBA. “It’s about the experiences they encounter and oftentimes actively seek, whether it provides entertainment value, a learning encounter about a specific product or process, or exploring new tastes or flavors for the first time.”

In the spirit of the Experience Economy principles, the 2017 Show and Sell—an interactive marketplace of merchandising ideas and retailing concepts—will feature unique foodservice concepts, fresh department display case merchandising ideas, educational messaging and other ideas that attendees can share with their colleagues and potentially implement in their stores.

“This new way of engaging with shoppers is the inspiration for many of the concepts and merchandising ideas planned for this year’s Show and Sell,” Johnson adds.

The planned concepts include:

A breakfast bakery bar with lingering aromas of freshly baked goods and brewed coffee, and a seating area to enjoy the experience.

A cheese pub that will allow attendees to experience unique cheese pairings and tapas that retailers could easily offer in their stores.

In-store foodservice that creates an engaging experience with the sights, sounds, smells and pace of a fully functioning in-store foodservice program that attract shoppers seeking prepared food options.

Cake design that will provide attendees with creative and unique cake ideas for entertaining occasions, as well as a unique and interactive “cakescape” display that will evolve and grow throughout the three-day show.

Additionally, how-to sessions presented by industry leaders and chef experiences will be conducted daily in the Show and Sell Workshops