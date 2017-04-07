IRI Teams Up With Freshub

By Natalie Taylor

IRI, provider of solutions and services for consumer, retail, media and over-the-counter health care companies, has entered into a strategic alliance with Freshub, the pioneer of Smart Kitchen Commerce solutions that brings together grocery retailers and appliance manufacturers to make the IoT-driven Smart Kitchen a reality. The new relationship will enable IRI and Freshub to provide retailers with relevant, dynamic and actionable information based on traditional data sources, as well as IoT-based data sources.

“This strategic alliance with Freshub will combine IRI’s unmatched consumer data assets and expertise in analytics with Freshub’s Smart Kitchen commerce data to present unprecedented new opportunities for marketers to better understand the shopping decisions consumers are making in their homes,” says David Hoodis, IRI retail president. “Retail and CPG companies can more rapidly adapt to the demands of today’s connected consumers by offering effortless and efficient shopping experiences.”

In connection with this alliance, IRI and Freshub clients will now have the ability to target household-level product recommendations and enjoy direct access to rich “alternative products” suggestions. The relationship also will spur development of a range of additional innovative features, such as product-level health indicators.

“Embedded in the appliances of some of the world's most prominent connected kitchen device manufacturers, Freshub technology offers consumers the ease and convenience of adding products to digital shopping carts simply by scanning product bar codes or using via voice commands,” says Iri Zohar, Freshub chief executive officer. “We provide presence in consumer homes at the critical point of purchase decision-making, complementing and seamlessly enhancing any existing shopper experience.”